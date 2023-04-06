Students walkout in wake of Nashville school shooting

1 of 4

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students joined thousands of students nationwide on Wednesday, April 5, in a walkout urging stricter gun laws after the Nashville school shooting.

Witnesses say that about 100 students were in attendance.

They carried signs like “Protect kids, not guns,” and “Guns have more protection than our children.”

The national school walkout was organized by the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety through Students Demand Action with 300 demonstrations across 41 states and the District of Columbia, USA Today reported.

The organization follows the school shooting at the Covenant School, a private Presbyterian school in Nashville, Tennessee. A former student school shot and killed three children and three adults on Monday, March 27.

MVRHS students conducted a walkout last year after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas killed 21 victims.