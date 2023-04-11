Constance Scott

Constance (Pero) Scott, 95, of Edgartown, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Falmouth Hospital.

Connie was born to Frank and Mary Pero on March 20, 1927, in Bridgeport, Conn. After graduating from Larson College, now Quinnipiac College, she spent the first half of her life in Trumbull and Stratford, Conn., where she held secretarial and assistant positions for corporations, attorneys, a swimming pool company, and while in NYC, worked for ABC as an assistant to Frank Gifford, NFL football player and TV commentator.

Martha’s Vineyard was her home for the next 40-plus years of her life, where she worked with attorneys and an author, and was a personal bookkeeper and caretaker for seasonal residents in Island Grove. She was a friend to all, respected and loved for her hard work, diligence, honesty, compassion, and humor. Connie and her husband Bruce were dedicated lovers of their dogs, and any that they met. They also loved horses, and frequently attended the races at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Connie was a true ambassador of her community, where she made everyone feel welcomed. She was a member of the the Good Shepherd Parish of Martha’s Vineyard, and for more than 20 years a volunteer at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital; she was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 2012. She also was a founding member and secretary of the Antiques Club and a Martha’s Vineyard Community Services volunteer for the Bereavement Support Group. She was an Island Grove Residents Association member and secretary from its inception 44 years ago, and secretary for the Martha’s Vineyard Woman’s Club, formerly the Edgartown Woman’s Club, the oldest women’s club in the country.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, Bruce (“Rooster”) Scott. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Boor, of Charlotte, N.C.; her nephew, James (“Jimmy”) Palmieri, of Charlotte; and her sister-in-law, Michelle Scott, of Richmond, Va.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Edgartown, on Tuesday, April 25, at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the adjacent Old Whaling Church, Baylies Room.

Donations can be made in her memory to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, animalshelterofmv.org.