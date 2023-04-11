Susan H. Markwica died peacefully on Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 70. Susan was a loving mom, partner, and friend.

Susan was born and raised in Glastonbury, Conn. She earned her undergraduate degree in peace and conflict studies from Earlham College, and her graduate degree in counseling psychology from Antioch University. After many years as a therapist in Connecticut, she left clinical work and moved to Martha’s Vineyard with her partner Frank to raise their daughter Anna. Here Susan worked as the coordinator for the Family Network at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. In the early 2000s, she transitioned to working at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, where she rose to become the assistant director of human resources.

Susan’s profound ability to listen, along with her advocacy for mental health support, was a gift to those who knew her. She took great joy in her volunteer work as a lactation counselor with the Martha’s Vineyard Breastfeeding Network, where she supported numerous mothers and newborn babies throughout the years. Susan loved to spend time with her family, long days at the beach, working in the garden, and doing all sorts of crafts; her many talents included sewing, knitting, appliqué, and embroidery. Her serenity, wisdom, and eternal optimism will be forever cherished.

Susan was predeceased by her life partner, Frank Markwica; her mother, Margaret Rau; her father, William Helfrich; and her brother, William Helfrich Jr. She is survived by her daughter Anna Markwica Owen and son-in-law Dominic Owen; a loving extended family, dear friends, and her sweet grand-pup, Sadie.

Family and friends are invited to a joint celebration of life for both Susan and Frank on Saturday, May 6, at 1 pm at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s memory can be made to the MGH Center for Sarcoma and Connective Tissue Oncology at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate.