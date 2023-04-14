Superintendent frustrated with lack of “All-Island” quorum

Superintendent of Martha’s Vineyard schools Richard Smith voiced some frustrations about school committees not working together, and he called for unifying the schools as a district beyond the boundaries of towns and committees.

“We need, as a school system, to begin working together,” Smith said during Thursday night’s Up Island Regional School Committee meeting.

The superintendent’s frustrations come after Wednesday night’s scheduled All Island School Committee meeting was canceled because of a lack of a quorum. According to the superintendent, this is the third all-Island meeting that hasn’t met a quorum this school year.

There wasn’t a quorum late last summer when Smith had scheduled a presentation from the Field Director of Massachusetts Association of School Committees, Dorothy Presser. Presser was not able to attend the next meeting, rescheduled for the following week. The other missed meeting was in September, and was not rescheduled. Wednesday’s meeting was set to be the 9th meeting of the year.

Smith said he hoped to start speaking about “all-Island” topics to keep everyone informed of information and changes that could be relevant to all of the Island’s schools.

“We cannot separate the work that goes on [in Chilmark and West Tisbury] from the rest of the island,” Smith said.

He also commended the dedication of the members of the up-Island school committee. “I see this group as an up-Island group working together,” he said. “I also know last night this district was more representative of people who wanted to come to All Island.”

Smith also called for committees to show cooperation and work effectively with one another.

“Staff has been asked to work together, and I expect that,” he said. “Our cabinet and administration has been asked to work together, and I expect that. And now I expect our school committees to work together. That is something that is imperative.”

On the topic of school budgets and other issues that have required resolution at a town level, such as the high school’s turf lawsuit, Smith urged committees to work together more effectively. “Let’s start looking at some of these things that are getting in the way of us working together, and address that before it gets out to towns, before towns have to speak to us,” Smith said.

Town meeting in West Tisbury voted on Tuesday to reject the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School budget over protest of the school committee’s ongoing lawsuit with the Oak Bluffs Planning Board and town.