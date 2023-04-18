First Massachusetts Right Whale Day to be recognized on April 24

In one of his last acts before the end of his term in office, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker codified a bill designating April 24 as Right Whale Day, in efforts to help spread awareness and promote preservation of the critically endangered animal.

With a rapidly decreasing population, the North Atlantic right whale is considered to be one of the ocean’s most endangered species.

It is estimated that there are fewer than 350 right whales in the world, with some organizations believing that number to be closer to only 200.

Right whales are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, as it’s believed that the species may have already become extinct in the eastern North Atlantic.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, North Atlantic right whales are particularly threatened by shipping lanes, pollution from excess energy, fishing/harvesting aquatic resources, and increasing water temperatures.

“More than 40 years of scientific research from the New England Aquarium shows that human impacts, specifically entanglements in fixed fishing gear and vessel strikes, are driving North Atlantic right whales toward extinction,” a statement issued by the New England Aquarium reads.

“Massachusetts has a major role to play in the survival of this critically endangered species, given the importance right whales have played in the state’s history, culture, and natural environment. The newly created Right Whale Day will help increase awareness for this species’ plight, providing additional opportunities to educate the public about the urgent need to protect these incredible animals that spend much of the year in and around Massachusetts waters.”