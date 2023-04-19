Circuit Arts presents Locals

Circuit Arts, the parent organization of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, is excited to announce a two-night run of Locals, a mini-festival featuring live music, theater, dance, and improv performances by the Vineyard community. The production gives performers the opportunity to share a story, song, scene, or something else entirely. The performances are set for 7 pm at the Grange Hall theater in West Tisbury on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28.

Both evenings include a reading of an excerpt from a new theater piece by Scott Barrow and Nicole Galland, the MVPCS Peter Pan Fringe Crew, live music and storytelling by Molly Conole and Mark Alan Lovewell, and an improv troupe led by Sean Roach, featuring Heather Dyas-Fried, Elle Lash, Chris Roberts, Katherine Reid, Danielle Mulcahy, and Rob Myers. Also on tap are a dance piece by Jesse Jason, a reading of selected scenes from a new play by Jonah Lipsky, Lagan Love in selected scenes directed by Katherine Reid, and something from the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard.

Locals is the brainchild of Brooke Hardman Ditchfield, Circuit Arts’ theater and live events programmer.

“Locals is named for a class I took as a freshman at Boston University,” Hardman Ditchfield says in a press release. “My theater professor and fellow Islander, the late Jon Lipsky, created a safe, celebratory, no-pressure atmosphere in which students could take creative risks, germinate ideas, and simply try things out in a supportive setting. He called it Locals. It is in that spirit, and with gratitude to his family for giving us their blessing, that we offer up the same opportunity to our community.”

Tickets are available at circuitarts.org/events. All Circuit Arts event tickets are pay-what-you-can.