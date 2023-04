1 of 2

Develop your creativity and discover tips for drawing or coloring through classes by acclaimed artist Elizabeth Whelan. The videos are available on her YouTube channel and from the Vineyard Haven library via Zoom. Accompanying materials can be downloaded at elizabeth-whelan.com. To join the next session on Sunday, April 23, from 11 am to noon, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org, or call 508-696-4211.