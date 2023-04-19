Settle before it gets worse

West Tisbury residents at town meeting last week voted to reject the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s proposed budget.

The vote — which was overwhelming — was in protest of the MVRHS School Committee’s lawsuit fighting the rejection of a turf field at the high school.

The town sends a strong message to the school committee that residents are tired of the lawsuit, and it’s one we think that both sides of the turf debate should heed: The Oak Bluffs planning board and the school committee need to come together and settle this issue before it gets costlier and uglier.

For now, the West Tisbury vote is largely symbolic. Just four of six towns on the Island must approve the high school budget before it starts paying the bills in the next fiscal year. Oak Bluffs and Edgartown — meeting the same night as West Tisbury — already said yes. And Aquinnah, Chilmark, and Tisbury will meet in the coming weeks.

If the budget is rejected, the schools would have to come back with a new proposal prior to July 1, before the state would step in to approve spending on a month-to-month basis.

So, symbolic for now, but potentially very consequential. Calling a special town meeting in six towns has its problems, and it’s even more challenging to do so in three months. It was hard enough for Edgartown to meet a quorum during its annual town meeting, never mind a special meeting for one item.

Still, the budget vote is really the only authoritative move West Tisbury could have taken to tell the school committee they’ve had enough. The town’s only member on the committee is Skip Manter, who started the motion on the town meeting floor to reject the school budget. That’s among eight other committee members.

West Tisbury isn’t the only town frustrated. Days before the town meeting vote, the Oak Bluffs finance committee almost voted to recommend the school committee and planning board “cease and desist” with the legal costs, and to encourage an out-of-court resolution. We understand that Oak Bluffs has spent about $14,000 defending the planning board’s decision, while the high school committee has spent about $30,000.

One argument raised by a school committee member at that meeting was about legal precedent. MVRHS committee member Michael Watts emphasized that the lawsuit is less about the material of the proposed athletic field, and more about the Dover Amendment — legislation that allows properties with an educational component to bypass certain zoning bylaws. As if taxpayer dollars in Oak Bluffs and across the Vineyard should be used to debate a legal precedent. That’s outrageous.

There are merits to both slides of this debate. PFAS associated with the turf field could be problematic, dangerous even. The federal government seems to believe that these forever chemicals, at least in drinking water, are more and more dangerous after each study they perform. And those are the chemicals they choose to study. To the arguments that there is already PFAS in the high school soils, so what does a little more matter — that’s like saying there’s already pollution in Cape Cod Bay, what’s the harm in allowing Pilgrim to dump more polluted water into the bay?

On the other side, there are serious problems with the high school fields. We’ve heard reports from older athletes who say they are lucky to escape a season without a serious injury because of the poor quality of the field. Bad fields are certainly not a morale boost for students.

But this debate is no longer about the dangers of PFAS or the ability for athletes to compete safely. It’s about sides. Similar to Republican and Democrat, or Red Sox and Yankees. And sadly, it’s nearly impossible to change minds at this point.

Progress, an improved playing field, even students are on the sidelines.

But a settlement at this point could allow the sides to save face. Maybe it’s a new grass field that would be changed over to synthetic if it doesn’t meet expectations after five years; maybe it’s research into a field that doesn’t have plastic or PFAS; maybe it’s funding a high school program for building stadium-quality natural turf fields; maybe we fund the field maintenance department better.

There are options. But a committee overzealous with proving the merits of the Dover Amendment and a planning board charged with keeping the fields PFAS-free, those combined could mean rounds of litigation and a lot more than $45,000. Never mind the energy focused on a field rather than educating future generations.

Right now, the ball is in the school committee’s court. It’s not looking good with the All-Island School Committee failing to meet a quorum a day after the West Tisbury vote. And Superintendent Richie Smith is understandably upset at school committee members for missing the meeting, and also — as he says — for being blindsided by the West Tisbury vote.

He’s calling for unity, and we couldn’t agree more. The best way to move forward is to meet outside the courts, get down to business, and come up with a solution.

One last word as possible foreshadowing: It’s impossible to know the minds of every voter in Edgartown, but it’s hard to overlook that a member of the MVRHS committee — who voted in favor of extending the turf lawsuit earlier this month — was just voted off the Edgartown School Committee.