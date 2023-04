Join others in the community to help protect and beautify the Vineyard coastline during the 31st annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup, sponsored by the Vineyard Conservation Society. Bags and gloves will be available at almost 30 beaches in all six Island towns, or bring your own supplies for collecting debris. For more information on meeting with other volunteers on Saturday, April 22, from 10 am to 12 pm, visit vineyardconservation.org/events, or call 508-693-9588.