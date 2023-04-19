Tisbury: Communal farm, music documentary, climate solution, and home organization

Heard on Main Street: How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked when someone threw a gun at him?

The Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS) wants you and your family to go to the Earth Day Beach Cleanup this Saturday, April 22. Don’t worry; it’s easy. Go to your favorite beach from 10 to noon. Volunteers will have bags and gloves for collecting (or just BYOB and do it). When done, drop the trash with the volunteer leader and let them know the strangest things you found — you might win a prize.

Go to the West Tisbury library on Saturday, April 22, at 2 pm to hear Marsha Winsryg talk about the African Artists Community Development Project. Marsha will present photos and stories about the Mama Bakhita Cheshire Home and their latest project, the Zambezi Communal Farm, begun in 2020 in response to exorbitant rises in food prices in Zambia during the pandemic. The farmers are women she met in 2005 at the Mama Bakhita Home for children with disabilities in Livingstone, Zambia. They have been working together since 2010 to create economic stability for their families.

Love music? Go to the West Tisbury library at 3 pm on Saturday, April 29, for a documentary screening and discussion hosted by MVY Radio’s Dave Kish, free and open to the public. There will be a Q and A and discussion to follow. The film shows Mississippi Delta blues musicians like Big Jack Johnson and Jessie Mae Hemphill. For the title and more, contact the library: 508-693-3366 or wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

You can learn at the Vineyard Haven library (or on Zoom) about the possible “30 Percent Climate Solution with Forest Conservation Management in New England” on Tuesday, May 2, from 6 to 7:15 pm by Bob Perschel, Chilmark resident and director of NEFF, which created a forest initiative with potential to offset 30 percent of our regional climate mitigation needs.

New England is the most forested region in the country, and part of one of the most intact temperate forests on Earth. These forests may help us avoid the worst of climate change. The proposal was awarded a $30 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. For more information, contact Anne McDonough at 508-696-4211, ext. 116, or amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

On Wednesday, May 3, at 6:30 pm Shannon Huneycutt will bring the life-changing magic of tidying to you through her Spark Joy program, hosted on Zoom by a number of CLAMS libraries, to learn to tidy once and for all. Have a standard T shirt and a pair of pants ready for the folding activity, as you will be learning an unusual folding technique. Register at: brewsterladieslibrary.org/calendar. Contact amcdonough@clamsnet.org with questions.

Don’t forget the Tisbury Town Meeting is next Tuesday, April 25.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes to Alexandra Habekost on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: It’s a lot easier to get older than it is to get wiser.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.