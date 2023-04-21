Lambort’s Cove Inn gets outdoor dining approval

The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved an outdoor dining plan for Lambert’s Cove Inn on Wednesday, April 19.

As the summer season approaches, the Inn is looking to host outdoor dining for guests in their English garden.

The plan is to have up to 30 seats with no amplified music for only around 10 weeks during the summer.

“We’re allocated for 70 seats,” Lambert’s Cove Inn co-owner Jon Saunders said. “We’re just looking for a reallocation of a small portion of that number.”

Saunders sought approval to have outdoor dining at the inn last fall, but neighbors pushed back, citing concerns like the spread of COVID and disruptions to the neighborhood. Abutters also had concerns with the previous owners, the Cains.

Since last year, Saunders has worked with the neighborhood to draft a plan to address noise concerns and other neighborhood complaints. And abutters showed support for the inn during the Wednesday meeting, chiming in with recommendations for the outdoor dining plans.

After further discussion, the board unanimously approved the request with several conditions for the inn, like a maximum capacity of 30 outdoor seats. Only up to eight individuals would be allowed per party, and outdoor dining would have to wrap-up by Sunday, October 15. The outdoor dining will also only be for this year.

Meanwhile, the board unanimously voted Manter as the chair and Jessica Miller as the vice chair of the select board.

The board also voted 2-0 to amend its food truck regulation so mobile food vendors will not have to come to the select board if an event the vendor was participating in was already awarded a special permit. Manter abstained from voting.