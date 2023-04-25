Mayhew Parsonage sells for $9 million

The Federated Church in Edgartown has sold Mayhew Parsonage, located at 75 South Water Street, for $9 million.

According to the deed, signed on April 21, the property was sold to Isabelle Lew, trustee of Poppy Drive Realty Trust and an attorney at Reynolds, Rappaport, Kaplan & Hackney, LLC in Edgartown.

The parsonage is not to be used as the “principal residence of any grantor, nor that of any member, spouse, or partner, nor of any party,” and is not a “homestead property.”

“I hold title to the property solely as a fiduciary,” Lew told The Times in an email. “I have no knowledge of the plans for the property.”

Mayhew Parsonage had been home to the Federated Church’s ministers from 1957 until being put up for sale last August. According to a press release last August, the sale was made to provide the church with funds to fulfill its vision. The parsonage was built in 1832 by Joseph Mayhew. The house was acquired by Joseph’s son Charles who died in 1919. In 1956, Sara Joy Mayhew, his sole surviving heir, donated the building to the Federated Church “to be used as a residence for the minster or use for Parish purposes.”

A church representative was not immediately available for comment.