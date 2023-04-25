Oak Bluffs setting for Bravo reality show

An all Black cast of millennial professionals will bring some extra drama to the Island with Bravo’s new series ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.”

A spinoff of Bravo’s original Hamptons-based reunion-style series ‘Summer House,’ the new show documents a newlywed couple’s idyllic summer on the Island with a cast of friends staying in a luxury beach house in Oak Bluffs.

The production airs May 7.

The Vineyard spinoff was filmed late last summer 2022, at a large waterfront multi-bedroom private residence with a pool, located on a stretch of beach between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

According to Bravo’s website, “For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha’s Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property.

“Known for its natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages, and cultural identity, this summertime sanctuary has become a favorite escape for the rich, famous, and politically connected,” writes Bravo.

With Massachusetts being one of the first states to abolish slavery, Oak Bluffs offered safe haven as a remote part of the underground railroad network. The town and Island eventually become a safe haven for Black families.

“If you don’t know, Black excellence is Martha’s Vineyard, and Marths’s Vineyard is Black excellence,” says cast member Jasmine Ellis Cooper in a trailer for the show.

Ellis Cooper’s husband and cast member Silas Cooper says that he has a personal connection to the Island, captioning an Instagram post promoting the series, “Every Summer spent on Martha’s Vineyard has been a movie, this one was actually televised.”

In a brief conversation with the Times over Instagram, Cooper explained he had been vacationing on the island for the past 7 years. Shortly after he and wife Ellis Cooper met, they took a “leap of faith” to spend a weekend in Oak Bluffs together.

“The Vineyard is the place where our love story began,” said Cooper, “Returning to the Vineyard two years later, now married, feels full circle. We intend to bring our future children and grandchildren to the Vineyard. This place is special.”

Aside from the Coopers, the cast consists of Amir Lancaster, Jordan Emanuel, Preston Mitchum, Bria Fleming, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, Jason Lyke, Summer Marie Thomas, Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, and Mariah Torres.

In the vein of many a reality TV show, the cast is a combination of big personalities who like to enjoy vacations to the fullest and aren’t afraid to speak their minds.

“Friendships and marriage are gonna butt heads,” says one cast member in Bravo’s trailer.

“You know what happens when you share a house,” says another. “Personalities blend, or don’t.”

‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ premieres May 7th at 9pm EST on Bravo and Peacock streaming service.