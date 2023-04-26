Garden Notes: The spring garden

1 of 4

Gus Ben David and Chameli the golden eagle have been sharing their journeying and learning together for 41 entwined years!

The winter was mild, but this spring has been harsh. Temperatures are brisk, but sunny days are warming the soil (just under 60°). Pear trees and shadbush, the wild pear, are blooming. The band of brant geese enjoying Vineyard Haven’s outer harbor seem oblivious to the thump and beat of the pile driving on Beach Road.

My reservations about drought’s end, expressed seven weeks ago when drought was announced to be over in Massachusetts, have been borne out. We are back in a cycle of rain systems bypassing the Vineyard. Our groundwater comes from the sky, but it all ends up in the ocean. This is a way of saying that we cannot make it rain, and therefore should treat our water supplies with the greatest respect, because they are precious, and quite possibly finite.

Remove ivy from trees

Arbor Day, April 28, is the celebration of planting trees. However, caring for them once planted is also part of the Arbor Day message.

Mild winters are likely encouraging the year-round growth of evergreen English ivy. Many people unwittingly welcome ivy to their premises, as groundcover or vining cover for fences and walls. It has a timeless look, is encouraged for its attractiveness, or perhaps it has pleasant associations. Beware this plant — it is a thug!

In the British Isles, where Hedera helix originated, ivy is apparently all positives. Applauded as a wildlife support, the vine furnishes and clothes ancient houses and walls, and it seems to amplify, in all aspects, the British Way of Life.

Here, it also does some of those same things: Wildlife finds nourishment and shelter in its berries, vines, and foliage; the handsome leaf form is a design icon; a more handsome groundcover cannot be imagined.

What is harmful is how it runs away from the domestic environment and finds trees to climb. This is its ivy crime, for ivy eventually brings down walls and kills trees. It morphs into its adult form, where the leaf transforms, it blooms and sets berries, reproducing itself, and sets in motion another cycle of ivy escaping into woodland, to bring about tree destruction.

A striking example of this is along Woods Hole Road, where rampant ivy carpets the ground and grows up almost every mature tree. Alas, we do not need to go as far as the mainland to find ivy-infested woodland: There is plenty here.

Soon, these host trees, whether from sheer weight and windage of ivy vines during a hurricane or winter ice storm, or due to theft of photosynthesis (light) from trunks and foliage, will die and topple.

Prune spring-flowering shrubs after blooming. Keep ivy at the base level of trees; look for it in hedges, where removing it is hard work once it begins to climb; remove ivy seedlings.

Seed starting

Several things to keep in mind when starting seeds: spacing, ventilation, and watering. A common, but very dismaying, experience is for seeds to germinate quickly and grow well, but then to suddenly keel over, stems collapsed. Damping-off has struck.

To prevent this, water sparingly, and from the bottom if possible. Sow thinly in seed-starting mix (not garden soil), and then thin out excess seedlings. Or prick them out into a larger container once true leaves emerge, where they have more space, better light, and airflow. Turn the seedlings regularly so light is evenly distributed, preventing lopsided growth.

Small pots or modules give each plant the best conditions until ready to plant into permanent locations. Before planting outside, employ a period of conditioning small plants to harsher outdoor life called “hardening off.” Stronger light and air currents represent a stressful challenge for the small plants; put them outside for a few hours at a time and then return to more protection, indoors or in a cold frame.

Poultry problems

Keeping chickens: They are interesting creatures, and supply eggs that are beyond compare to store-bought. Having poultry gives the gardener a source of animal manure and provides homeowners with a measure of tick control. However, problems always arise with any form of livestock.

Roosters protect the flock, to the extent of their small abilities, and allow chickens to have fertile eggs, which can be hatched for more chicks. Having slightly too few hens for the two roosters, I am seeing worn-off back feathers and battered combs on some hens.

In addition, one hen, off foraging by herself, was attacked by a hawk. She was a bloody mess, but somehow dragged herself back to the coop. The hawk gave her back a deep, ugly gash. Maybe I could have sewn some protective hen saddles myself, but McMurray Hatchery was able to send some camo models out quickly.

Spring garden

While the beautiful flowering trees are decorating the upper levels of spring gardens, down at lowly ground level, spring bulbs, emerging spears of hostas, bleeding heart, epimediums, and jeffersonia are smaller-scale delights.

I have always considered myself to be a magnolia person, not a flowering cherry one (although with enough space, or good planning, one can of course have both). Magnolias fascinate me in their own special way, to the extent that I have a small collection of 10 in my garden, and not one single flowering cherry.

The flowering cherries have their sublime, ephemeral moment, and then are gone; I never valued the point of them — their season and show is so fleeting! Now that I am more mature, I am much more appreciative of what the Japanese have always treasured.

Four Laws of Ecology (attributed to Barry Commoner): “All things are interconnected. Everything goes somewhere. There’s no such thing as a free lunch. Nature bats last.”