Martha’s Vineyard Little League preps for Opening Day

Martha’s Vineyard Little League will return to action this Saturday, starting with their Opening Day parade at 9:30 am.

Teams will meet at the Oak Bluffs Police Station before marching up Circuit Ave. to Viera-Alley Park, where official ceremonies will commence at Penn Field. There will be a ceremonial first pitch, a singing of the national anthem, and Josh Aronie’s food truck will be there.

For the MVLL executive board, Opening Day marks the end of a successful off-season, and the beginning of a new regular season.

The MVLL secured two large grants in the off-season, from the Martha’s Vineyard Bank and the Oak Bluffs Community Preservation committee (CPC).

The M.V. Bank helped fund new uniforms, hats, equipment, and needs-based scholarships; the Oak Bluffs CPC grant will go toward dugout cubbies, water bottle fillers, and new, safer benches at Penn and Viera-Alley. Various businesses and board members are also donating their time and energy to help install these renovations.

“[These] registration scholarships for families in need [will] help to further break down potential participation barriers, a boon for all,” MVLL secretary Moira Silva stated.

In addition, the MVLL also piloted a six-week mini-session this past February and March at Airport Fitness. These scrimmages were part of an ongoing initiative to give families and their children, particularly in the Brazilian community, a chance to try baseball without signing up for a whole season.

Silva explained, “Personally, I coach soccer as well as baseball, and see incredible Brazilian athletes and families who have a deep dedication to their child’s athletics — when I mentioned my interest in inviting Brazilian families to give baseball a try, the MVLL board was very enthusiastic.”

As for this summer, the MVLL is making the big step of sending teams to off-Island tournaments, and participating in the official Little League playoffs. These playoffs are the first rounds of qualification for the Little League World Series held annually in Williamsport, Pa.

Silva explained that the MVLL added a tournament coordinator to its executive board, and recruited “an incredible local baseball resource” in Ernie Chaves to fill this position. “Travel/tournament play provides an important competitive opportunity that we’re very excited about,” she stated.