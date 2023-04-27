Tisbury Council on Aging: May 2023

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

May Activities

May 2, Food Distribution, 10 am – noon

May 2, Wellness Clinic 10:30 – 11:30 am has resumed the first Tuesday.

May 11, Legal Advice by Attorney Arthur Bergeron, 1 – 3 pm. Call 508-696-4205 to make an appointment.

May 15, Diabetes Support Group at the Tisbury Senior Center, the third Monday of each month unless it falls on a holiday. We do not meet in the summer. Please join us and learn about the latest facts about the treatment of Diabetes and have the opportunity to ask questions. Call 508-696-4205 for information.

May 16, Food Distribution, 10 am – noon

May 22, 4 – 6 pm. Come learn all about the Steamship Authority’s new website and its first-ever mobile app! This session will be led by representatives from the SSA and Projekt202, the company developing the new site and the app, and will give you a chance to learn firsthand all the new features and opportunities the site has to offer. Feel free to bring your own laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to follow along, or you can watch on the screen for a live demonstration.

May 29, Memorial Day: Center will be closed.

Upcoming events

Matter of Balance Program will be hosted by the Tisbury Council on Aging for eight weeks on the following Mondays: July 10, 17, 24, and 31, and August 5, 12, 19, and 26. From 9:30 – 11:30 am. Matter of Balance helps you control falls, set goals to increase activity, make changes to reduce risk of falls in the home, increase strength and balance. You are encouraged to come if have concerns about falls, want to improve balance, flexibility, and strength, or have restricted activities because of concern of falling. You must sign up by calling 508-696-4205.

Mondays

Start your week with humor and the creativity of five-line limericks! 10:30 am

Make Creative Colorful Cards, 5.5 x 4.25. Templates and soft color pencils provided at class, 1 pm

Join the Silver Quilters, bring your unfinished quilt or start anew, 1 pm

Tuesdays

Knitters, knit at the senior center, bring a friend! We have yarn or bring yours. 9 am

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Favorite Book and Stories with group discussion; do not be shy, stop on by! 11 am

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed with discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, guys and gals! 1 – 3 pm

Meditation Yoga with Steve. Be good to yourself. Take time to relax, stretch, and breathe. Bring a mat or something comfortable to lie on during practice. 3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group. New topics weekly. Bring a friend! 11 am

Bring a friend and play Boggle. We have the game(s). Take a break from the TV! 1:30 pm

King in the Corner card game, 2:30 pm (for those who know how to play the game)

Fridays

Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm

Your Favorite Books and Stories with group discussion; do not be shy, stop on by! 11 am

Gentle dance to music — exercise that is fun! 20 minutes of favorite dance music, 2 pm (Be surprised by the selection!) Do you know that dancing is one of the oldest, best-known forms of self-expression? There are health benefits to dancing, such as continuing strength and balance and staying fit. Senior dancing is gentle, relaxing, and fun!

Also, let us know if you are interested in the following: Bingo, Games, and … How to fix things, such as changing a hemline!

The Tisbury Senior Center is here for you! Becoming a senior opens freedom to try new adventures and meet new friends. Take time in the day to rejuvenate and watch the beauty of spring unfold! We hope to see you soon!