Car takes out Lambert’s Cove Road Bridge guardrail

A car took out a guardrail on Lambert’s Cove Road Bridge and repairs will be needed, West Tisbury superintendent Richard Olsen said during a select board meeting on Wednesday, April 26.

The bridge is located near Lambert’s Cove Beach. Olsen said he hired Lawrence-Lynch Corp to make repairs.

“They’re fabricating the pipes, the tubing to replace what was there,” he said. “Everything was wiped out on that side. They’re telling me they’ll have the fabrication done this week and commence to put it together next week.”

Olsen later clarified that both guard rails will need to be fixed since the remaining one was loose.

When board chair Skipper Manter asked about funding the repairs, Olsen said he believes there is enough in his account. “I haven’t gotten a price yet, so I don’t really know,” Olsen said.

The board unanimously approved Olsen to proceed with the repair plans.

West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone told The Times on Friday they don’t know who struck the rail but they are investigating. He said the incident occurred on April 8 and the department was notified just before 7 pm. There were no witnesses of the crash.

The driver left the scene of the crash, but police found a passenger-side mirror base that seemed to be from a green 2018 Toyota Highlander. Mincone said alongside the missing mirror base, the car likely sustained frontal damage. The police are looking for footage of the area related to the crash.

“It’s a needle in the haystack but we know the color of the needle,” Mincone said.