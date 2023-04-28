Fetus or newborn remains tied to Vineyard

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois released a statement the evening of Friday, April 28 asking for the public’s help identifying the remains of a fetus or new born infant whose mother may live on, have ties to, or recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard.

The remains were discovered day before at a regional recycling facility in

Rochester, Massachusetts.

No other details were released by the DA at the time.

If you have any information that may assist investigators, you are urged to contact the

Massachusetts State Trooper Dustin Shaw at 508-790-5799.