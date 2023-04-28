Questions arise on MVRHS committee membership

The MVRHS school committee is scheduled to meet on Monday, May 1, to discuss its ongoing litigation with the town of Oak Bluffs over a synthetic turf field.

It’s a contentious issue that’s been the headline of multiple town meetings over the past month, with voters expressing their frustrations over taxpayer money going to the lawsuit.

While the school committee has the potential to inform the public on its strategy for the litigation at Monday’s meeting, there’s been some question whether a former Edgartown School Committee appointee — who has been supportive of the effort to build a synthetic turf field — should be on the MVRHS school committee.

Membership of the MVRHS school committee is made up of appointees from local school committees, like the Tisbury School Committee or Oaks Bluffs School Committee.

Kimberly Kirk, formerly of the Edgartown School Committee, lost her election bid two weeks ago.

But, according to multiple school officials, she plans to attend Monday’s MVRHS meeting.

Kirk was one of three members on the Edgartown School Committee, but lost to Kelly Scott on April 13.

As interpreted by Superintendent Richie Smith and the school’s legal counsel, the regional school agreement reached in the 1990s allows Kirk to serve out the rest of her term on the MVRHS school committee for all of May, despite losing her reelection to the Edgartown School committee.

“At any time during the month of May, the local school committee of the towns of Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury shall annually appoint from its own membership the number of members … to serve for one year commencing the first day of June following their appointment and until their successors are appointed and qualified.”

In other words, the Edgartown School committee appoints a new member to the MVRHS committee in May, but the new term doesn’t begin until June 1.

Smith — through an opinion from the legal counsel — says a current member of the MVRHS school committee who was not re-elected in a recent election, that member may continue to “serve his/her term, with all attendant rights, including but not limited to the right to meet in executive sessions, the right to participate in discussions and deliberations, and the right to vote on all motions, through May 31, 2023.”

Also, the local school committee could elect a new member to the MVRHS committee if there is a vacancy, like if a member resigns.

Kirk could not be reached for this story.

But there have been questions about the interpretation of the regional agreement.

Doug Ruskin, a Dukes County Commissioner and West Tisbury resident, sent a letter to the MVRHS school committee chairman on Friday saying that there is ambiguity with the regional agreement.

“The language states that the town school committee will appoint someone from its membership and further, refers to the ‘lawful removal’ of a member,” Ruskin letter reads. “Clearly, this could be interpreted in multiple ways, including that she has been removed by the voters of Edgartown. Her successor has been sworn in and Ms. Kirk is no longer an elected school committee member in that town.

“It is my strong belief that as a fiduciary, the high school committee and you as chair, are obligated to err on the side of caution in this matter,” Ruskins’ letter continues. “Given the important decisions that will be made by your committee in the near future and the clear ambiguity of the language, I believe it is imperative that no decisions be made involving a “member” whose position may be even slightly in question.”

Kirk was one of five members earlier this month to vote in support of continuing the MVRHS lawsuit against the town of Oak Bluffs. The motion passed 5 – 4.

Monday’s school committee meeting is scheduled for 4 pm.