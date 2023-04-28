Remembering Lori Fisher

A small brown poodle is the first to welcome visitors at the Fisher family home in Edgartown. Bugsy, or “Nugget,” joined the family in fall of last year, serving as a loyal companion to the late Lori Robinson-Fisher since her cancer diagnosis in October.

Much like Lori’s husband Francis “Sandy” Fisher, their daughter Leanna Fisher-Evans, and the rest of the Fisher clan, the small dog, who offered unconditional love and comfort to Lori throughout her medical battle, has been reeling from the loss of an Island giant.

Decades of family memories adorn the Fishers’ house walls; displayed are countless photographs, artwork, and trophies — all of which have their own story to tell.

As he unveiled an undated picture of two teenagers in formal attire, Lori’s husband Francis recalled the pairs’ Vineyard nuptials, over forty years ago.

A man of few words, Francis, who, like Lori, touts Island roots going back a number of generations, reflected on the duo’s love story.

Drawn together by their sense of adventure, the two often enjoyed spontaneous trips, riding motorcycles, fishing, and eventually welcoming a brood of little Fishers who’d accompany their parents on excursions. Among many of the things the inseparable pair passed down to their children was a passion for fishing — the group garnered a number of derby wins over the years.

Lori served as the glue of the family, Francis shared with The Times. With Lori at the helm of homelife, the Fisher family welcomed and often housed dozens of the kids’ friends, creating an atmosphere of community along the way.

Lori was always the go-to person for planning and hosting birthday parties, holiday gatherings, and celebrations; and that generosity and kindness extended far past immediate family, the Fishers said.

But that didn’t mean that Lori wasn’t tough. Having survived a number of serious medical issues, in addition to mourning the tragic loss of her son Jared in 2015, Lori remained a force to be reckoned with, even after nearly thirty rounds of chemotherapy.

“She was tough,” Leanna said, as the poodle sat curled in her lap.“She was a great mom.”

The multigenerational Islander had worn many hats throughout her 63 years of life; among her many roles — most notably a wife, mother, and grandmother — Lori served as a certified emergency medical technician, school bus driver, and gravedigger, before founding and operating the popular Facebook page Islanders Talk.

Nearly a decade ago, Lori created the online group in order to stay in touch with friends who had relocated off Island.

“They’d go online in the morning, have their coffee, and chat with each other,” Leanna said. “It just got bigger and bigger.”

Over the coming years, the group’s membership expanded, reaching over 20,000 members at the time of her death.

Through that page, a new kind of community was formed, serving as a platform for all Vineyard-related things, from posting official public service announcements and sharing information on town goings on, to offering ferry updates and notifications of lost dogs.

The site has been key in facilitating countless discussions on Martha’s Vineyard happenings, like beach closures, business openings, recipe swapping, and current charitable initiatives.

Even local law enforcement made use of the page to disseminate urgent information.

Lori operated the page with only a few rules: Members must display a connection to the Island, and discussions ought to be as civil as possible. She was a stickler about one thing: “no politics.”

In 2016, Lori was honored by the Women Empowered organization as Woman of the Year for founding the Islanders Talk page, and for using the platform as a force for good. It enabled current and former Vineyard residents from all over the world the ability to stay connected and up to date with their Island cohorts.

Since being diagnosed with cancer of the colon in October of last year, Lori took to her page, regularly urging members to schedule medical check-ups to avoid a similar fate.

Lori’s reminders possibly saved lives. The Fishers said they’ve received more than a few messages and calls from people who had taken Lori’s advice, some of them lucky enough to have caught a serious illness early.

It was only recently that Francis became truly aware of the impact the page has had on Vineyard life. That’s especially true after witnessing the outpouring of love the family received through the site. A post made to the page by Leanna following Lori’s death amassed thousands of online interactions and comments, highlighting her importance to the community. Francis, not yet emotionally ready to delve into the messages, said he’s happy that what Lori created had such a positive effect.

Leanna has since taken the reins of the page, adhering to her mom’s philosophy when it comes to running and moderating the popular forum — a time consuming responsibility.

Leading up to her death, she “slowly worked me into it,” Leanna said. “I feel honored to be able to carry it on.”

For Leanna, discontinuing the page after her mom’s passing was never an option. “It was her legacy,” she said. “It was her baby.”

A celebration of the life of Lori Fisher will be held on Saturday, June 17 at the Portuguese American Club.