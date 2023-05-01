Full lineup announced for Beach Road Weekend

Organizers of the Beach Road Weekend have announced the full lineup for the 2023 music festival which will be held Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, at Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury.

In addition to event headliners Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges, the weekend will feature dozens of performances by a number of renowned musical artists.

Kicking off the three day festival on Friday, August 25 will be Bon Iver, Patti Smith, Maggie Rose, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kevin Morby, Head and the Heart, and Caamp.

Saturday, August 26 will feature Mumford & Sons, Dispatch, Gary Clark Jr., St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Neighbor, Twiddle, and Cory Wong. Sammy Rae and the Friends, whose act was canceled last year due to weather, will also appear Saturday.

Rounding out the weekend on Sunday, August 27 will be Leon Bridges, Regina Spektor, Gregory Porter, Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr., and Crooked Coast.

The three-day festival will run from 10 am to 8 pm each day.

Additional information on the 2023 festival can be found online at the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival beachroadweekend.com.