Lori Ann Robinson Fisher, 63, passed away on April 15 at home with her family by her side.

Lori was born on Oct. 21, 1959, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She attended Tisbury School and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, where she met her soulmate of 49 years and husband of 47 years, Francis (“Sandy”) Fisher Jr. of Edgartown.

Soon after marriage, Lori started her family. She went on to excel in a myriad of roles throughout her 63 years of life. Among her many roles — most notably as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend — she also was a certified EMT, a school bus driver, the unit secretary for acute care at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (for more than 10 years), a scalloper, and an assistant gravedigger. She then founded and operated Islanders Talk on Facebook, which now has 20,000-plus members. In her spare time, Lori found joy in filming the MV RCBL games and running a weekly billiards tournament at Seasons Eatery and Pub. She also would volunteer for drug abuse awareness organizations.

Lori, Sandy, and their kids spent countless days of summer on the pondside down Katama, commercial shellfishing. The brown 1975 four-wheel drive van was usually in the center of the massive crowd that would gather to have a community cookout every weekend.

Just like her husband, Lori loved to fish! She didn’t miss many M.V. Striped Bass and Bluefish Derbies, and was always up before the sun to take her kids to every kids’ fishing derby on Martha’s Vineyard. Lori loved fishing for bones and albies, and throwing live butterfish from Memorial Wharf with the rest of the “wharf rats”! She would never pass up a night of bottom-fishing down at the beach.

Lori loved helping others. Family and friends meant everything to Lori, and she made sure to show it. If anyone needed help or advice, Lori would be there with a smile on her face. If someone needed a place to stay or a hot meal, Lori made sure they got it. Lori’s door was always open to anyone and everyone. Lori saw the best in people, and believed everyone deserved a second chance. She made sure to influence others to think the same way.

In 2016, Lori was honored by the Women Empowered organization as Woman of the Year for founding the Islanders Talk page.

Most of all, Lori loved the Island and the Islanders. She was very proud to be a multigenerational native of Martha’s Vineyard.

Lori has earned her wings, and will watch over us all. She will be missed tremendously by her family, blood or not. Lori, Jare-bare, Terrence, and others that have passed on will be at the gate to greet us when we meet again. We love you, Lori Ann Robinson Fisher. Rest in peace.

Lori is survived by her husband, Francis (“Sandy”) Fisher Jr.; children Francis (“Sandy”) Fisher III, Angie Fisher, and Leanna Fisher-Evans; brothers Albert and Clifton Robinson; sisters Rhonda Fauteux and Deborah Manley-Smith; grandchildren Cameron Maciel, Tayla BenDavid, Vincent and Jax Trott, and Cuyler and Christian Fisher. Lori was preceded in death by her two sons Jared and Terrance Fisher; and by her parents, Louise and Albert Robinson.

Please join the family for a beautiful celebration of life to honor Lori on Saturday, June 17, at 2 pm at the P.A. Club.