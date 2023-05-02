School committee engaging in discussions with O.B.

Members of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee say they’re hoping for a resolution in the ongoing turf field legal battle, although little information has been provided on what that could mean.

Over 100 people attended Monday’s Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School committee meeting, hoping for some clarity on the status of the committee’s appeal in land court, and the costs associated with it.

The committee, after more than an hour in executive session, tasked their town attorney to meet with representatives of the town of Oak Bluffs to discuss a possible resolution over a lawsuit over a turf field.

“The school committee has resolved and directed our attorney to engage in discussions with the attorney for Oak Bluffs and the Oak Bluffs Planning Board, for the purposes of resolving the pending field [litigation],” MVRHS committee chairman Robert Lionnette said in a statement.

There was no formal vote from the committee, but the decision comes as Aquinnah gears up for its annual town meeting where voters will be asked to approve the high school’s budget.

At their town meetings in April, voters in both West Tisbury and Chilmark protested the litigation by rejecting the schools’ budget request for the upcoming fiscal year. Oak Bluffs, Edgartown and Tisbury have approved the budget, but that leaves Aquinnah as the deciding town. If four towns don’t approve the budget, the high school will be level-funded until an agreement is reached.

Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs. the Town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board is an ongoing case in Massachusetts Land Court, which had been filed by school officials after the planning board rejected a proposal to install a synthetic turf field. Board members cited concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

As of Monday, the case is pending summary judgment, and legal representatives are awaiting a hearing date, school committee counsel Brian Winner said.

Generally, summary judgment “has the potential to dispose of a case, or significant portions of the case, rendering it essentially resolved,” he said. “But we have no control over what the court does.

Winner also noted that if the residing land court judge rules in favor of the high school, the Oak Bluffs planning board would have the option to appeal.

“We’re here because nobody at this table cares more about kids and the school than anybody else at this table,” high school committee chair Robert Lionette said Monday, before entering into executive session to discuss litigation strategy. Committee member Skip Manter didn’t think the committee should go into executive session for the discussion.

“I think the public would be much better served if they were to hear what we’re talking about,” he said. “[Voters in] Aquinnah would be able to judge more accordingly next Tuesday.”

Upon reconvening in open session over an hour later, Lionette shared a statement on behalf of the committee that they would try to seek a resolution with Oak Bluffs.

He said there still remains “housekeeping” on the part of the school committee, and that the group plans on making decisions as a whole, rather than the two-person subcommittee that’s been more involved with the litigation process.

“Given the timing and where we are with this, I would like to recommend that any contact with our attorney, any authorization, be directed by the [entire] committee,” Lionette said.

“In the spirit of trying to create some transparency and accountability, this would be very helpful,” he added.

The suggestion was informally agreed upon, although no motion was made.

During public comment, West Tisbury resident Doug Ruskin asked the committee whether they’ve decided “to reinvoke the cap on spending” for the court appeal, or if the spending would remain “unfettered.”

“Uncapped is different than unfettered,” committee member Michael Watts replied. “We’re not idiots. Uncapped means it’s not capped. Unfettered means you can just go do whatever the hell you want. This committee has no intention of doing that.”

Watts referred back to Lionette’s statement made after the executive session, which he said “looks like we’re trying to find an end.”

Chilmark finance advisory committee member Vicki Divoll expressed that the way in which the committee decided to continue litigation, in a split vote of 5-4, “feels uncapped, it feels unfettered, it feels uncontrolled, it feels unaccountable to the people of the towns.”

“This is very frustrating for me,” said Oak Bluffs resident Richard Toole. “I’m paying legal fees on both sides of this issue. It’s just ridiculous.”

He implored the committee to “come to [their] senses.”

“You’re damaging your chances of getting your high school renovation project approved by continuing with this silly litigation,” he said.

Additionally, “there’s nothing more important than our drinking water,” he said, “I applaud the Oak Bluffs planning board for sticking their necks out. . . They had the nerve to do the right thing.”

Including legal fees for its land court appeals, the school committee has spent around $521,000 on field-related initiatives. This includes funding project design of the field and its proposed accompanying track, along with consultants brought in when the project was under review by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission nearly two years ago. The MVC ultimately voted to approve the field project in a 10-6 vote.

The MVRHS committee plans to convene again in executive session before Aquinnah holds its annual town meeting on May 9. The time and date of that meeting is to be determined. If Aquinnah voters reject the high school budget, it would be the third Island town to do so, rendering the upcoming fiscal year’s school budget void, per the Island’s regional agreement.

In the event that Aquinnah follows West Tisbury and Chilmark, the school would revert back to the previous years’ budget, before it’d be required that the school committee revise the requested attribution. That would also require towns to hold special town meetings over the summer to approve an amended budget.