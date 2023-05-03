How do we look?

1 of 19

Friends and families came together last weekend at Island Alpaca to watch these local camelids get their spring haircuts. Thirty alpacas and one llama were sheared, providing some of the warmest and softest fleece around. People learned how all that fleece is spun into yarn, and how to raise alpaca.

You can do everything from talking to and walking an alpaca to shopping at the gift shop to finding out how you can buy your very own alpaca. Oh, and there’s alpaca yoga, too.

Island Alpaca is open every day, noon to 4 pm, at 1 Head of the Pond Road in Oak Bluffs. To learn more, visit islandalpaca.com.