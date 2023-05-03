MV Playhouse buys Main Street property for housing

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse has purchased a Tisbury property on Main Street for $1.3 million.

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse executive director MJ Brudo Munafo says the property, known as the 1720 House, will be used for staff and actor housing.

According to a deed filed on April 28, the playhouse acquired 152 Main Street from Richard Cummings and Erin Cummings.

“For the moment, we do not plan any renovations to the property, but it will need some major restoration work done at some point down the road,” Munafo said in an email to the Times.

Munafo said the playhouse hopes to do fundraising to pay off the property in its entirety and create a maintenance fund.

“We raised most of the funds for the house from the extreme generosity of two private donors; we also have a mortgage with MV Bank,” she said.

The playhouse has another Tisbury location on 24 Church Street. According to the playhouse website, the building was acquired in 1993 and underwent a renovation, restoration and expansion process from 2011 to 2014. The Church Street property was originally built in 1883 and served various functions over the years such as a Methodist meeting house and for Tisbury town meetings.

“The theater itself is still operating at 24 Church Street,” Munafo said. “We now have two campuses. The house is walking distance to the theater, which is great. And both properties are located within the William Street Historic District.”