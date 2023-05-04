Spirit of the Vineyard Award goes to Richard Leonard

The Spirit of the Vineyard Award for outstanding contributions to the community as a volunteer will be awarded this year to Richard Leonard.

Leonard has volunteered for several Island organization, including the Boys and Girls Club and Lions Club; his contributions include helping to fund the Dukes County Housing Authority, and he’s served on a number of local boards including the Island Affordable Housing Authority.

The Vineyard Village at Home annually sponsors the award for those who have volunteered for one or more nonprofit organizations on the Island, and whose work has made a difference to individuals and to the community as a whole. Nominations are made by the public.

Leonard was born in Oak Bluffs, the last of seven children of Howard and Marjorie Leonard.

Howard Leonard was one of the founders of the Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, a member of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, and a basketball coach. He introduced his son to those activities early in his childhood.

Howard and Marjorie were known to be quiet and effective at getting things done, and Richard Leonard has followed their lead. He was a three-sports letterman in high school, and reported on island sports for the Vineyard Gazette. He coached youth basketball, sometimes coaching 4 teams at a time. And he has run MV Youth basketball for years, only recently stepping down.

A press release from the Spirit of the Vineyard Award writes that when Leonard was 15, the President of Edgartown National Bank asked him to come to his office. It turned out that Leonard was interviewing for a job he hadn’t known he’d applied for, and he was hired to work after school in the accounting department.

After college, he returned to the bank. According to the release, when his boss went away for a 3 week vacation, Leonard was left in charge of mortgage lending. He went out into the streets and said to some of those he met “Come on in to the bank and let’s see how we can finance a house for you.” When the boss returned, it took 2 days for the bank to review the mortgages for “Richard’s good people.”

His interest in helping people find housing has continued throughout his life. He discovered low interest federal grants, and helped fund the Dukes County Housing Authority and its work on affordable housing.

Leopard was also one of the initial board members of the Island Affordable Housing Authority, working to get Community Preservation Act funds to be dedicated to housing, as now all towns do.

Leonard also helped the transition from Island Affordable Housing to the Island Housing Trust, where he has served for over 20 years, twice as President.

Over his career as an Island banker, Leonard worked at the Martha’s Vineyard Co-Operative Bank, eventually serving as president until it merged with the Dukes County Savings Bank. Martha’s Vineyard Co-operative Bank and Dukes County Savings Bank would eventually become Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank. He retired briefly before becoming president of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank.

He and Patty Leighton began the school bank program that still runs in the Island schools, teaching children from Kindergarten through 8th grade the value of savings and how to manage their money. “Kids make me smile and laugh every day,” Leonard is quoted in the release.

He also followed his father on the board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Leonard’s volunteer work includes the Lion’s Club and his tenure as Treasurer of the Nathan Mayhew Seminars. He has been on the board of You’ve Got a Friend for over 20 years, and has served on the Greenough House board since 1995, overseeing a major rehabilitation of the senior housing building into 6 independent living units.

He credits his effectiveness to his belief in empowering, encouraging and trusting those he works with.

When asked what he would advise others to do, he said “Get involved. Say ‘Yes’.”

There will be a gathering to honor Leonard on Friday, May 19 at the PA Club at 4:00. Refreshments will be served; cash bar.