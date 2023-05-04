SSA ‘procrastinating’ on ferry electrification

Dukes County Commissioners took up a request relayed by commissioner Tristan Israel on behalf of Island climate action advocates to sign a letter supporting ferry electrification.

Drafted by members of the MVC’s climate task force, the letter asks that the SSA take considerable steps toward a more sustainable future.

Specifically, it advocates for electrifying the SSA’s newly obtained boats.

The Steamship bought three new vessels last year, recently named the Aquinnah, Monomoy, and Barnstable. They are meant to replace three of the aging freighters currently in the fleet.

While the purchase of the Monomoy is still in its contract negotiation phase, the Aquinnah and the Barnstable are expected to become operational next year.

First, they must be converted to accommodate vehicle and passenger travel; That conversion is expected to cost nearly $14 million each ferry.

Advocates of ferry electrification say that prior to paying those conversion fees, the SSA ought to consider alternative, and greener options.

Since the purchase of the vessels, the SSA has given “a couple passing references of [electrification] but have given no specifics about it,” Israel said. “Our fear is that these boats will get up and running and nothing will have happened [in terms of electric conversion].”

The letter of support is to urge the SSA to reconsider their priorities.

“We’re trying to get the ball rolling,” Israel said.

At a sold-out Ferries Now event held at Tisbury’s Martha’s Vineyard Film Center in March, SSA general manager Robert Davis responded to inquiries about electrifying the boats, and said that finding funding for the electrification would be difficult.

He cited other complications, including the need for interchangeable vessels for the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes, along with shoreside infrastructure requirements. “The question is how do we transition to cleaner technologies,” Davis had said. “It’s a long roadmap to get there.”

On Wednesday, Commission chair Christine Todd, who was at the Ferries Now event, shared her take on the public’s response.

“The frustration in the audience is that we are so far behind in actually planning and implementing plans to get closer to the goal of electrification,” she said. “There was a pretty high level of disappointment that the Steamship Authority had not acted in a much more tangible way up until now.”

Regarding Israel’s request, Todd said the letter serves as a way to “keep that fire burning. . . That we want this happening and we want to see motion on it, and we want to see a very clear path drawn toward achieving these goals.”

Commissioners expressed informal support for the electrification of ferries, in theory, but also said it’d be useful to meet with the county’s SSA representative Jim Malkin and garner more detailed information on the process, including feasibility, cost, and project scheduling.

“I don’t see why we need to procrastinate,” Israel said, noting that the SSA has long been engaged with regarding electric conversions. “We’ve been asking and asking about this. . . We can procrastinate until the cows come home.”

There’s little reason to hold off submitting the commission’s formal support, he said, emphasizing that the DCC doesn’t need approval from the county’s SSA rep to approve the letter.

Israel said responses from the SSA thus far haven’t been sufficient. When it comes to discussions of potential electric ferries, the SSA has “talked a game,” he said, adding that SSA comments such as “we’re looking into it; it’s going to be very expensive,” just haven’t been sufficient.

“Well we know it’s going to be expensive,” he said. “But the longer we wait to look into [electrification] with no strategic planning, it’s just going to get more and more expensive.”

The commission ultimately decided to hold off on formally approving a written letter, and agreed to first engage their SSA representative Jim Malkin in order to discuss the agenda item at their next meeting.