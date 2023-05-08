Park City Wind fighting Edgartown denial

Developers of an offshore wind facility are suing the Edgartown conservation commission for denying the installation of cables within Edgartown’s offshore waters.

Park City Wind has filed a complaint in Duke’s County Superior court, stating the commission’s denial threatens the entire project.

In a presentation to the conservation commission last year, Park City Wind LLC representatives outlined the scope of their proposed project, which involves the installation of two export cables under the Atlantic seabed that will connect the offshore wind facility to Barnstable’s electrical grid.

The cables are to be installed via an undersea corridor contiguous to that of the Vineyard Wind lease area, and will pass through the Muskeget Channel, off Chappaquiddick. Subsurface construction will require widening the existing cable corridor about 985 feet, to a total of approximately 3,100 to 5,100 feet.

The Park City Wind facility is expected to generate around 800 megawatts and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 1.5 million tons annually, developers say. The goal is to replace energy generated by existing power plants that will likely be retired within the next decade.

Despite its September approval from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the project hit a roadblock in January when it was denied in a unanimous vote by Edgartown conservation commissioners, who cited concerns about the impact the project could have on the health of marine life and protected wetland areas.

This is the second time the Edgartown conservation commission voted to deny cable installations for an offshore wind facility. In 2019, the commission rejected a proposal from Vineyard Wind to bury two, 400 megawatt export cables in town waters. That decision was later overturned by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Park City Wind is seeking a similar outcome.

In their recent filings with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Edgartown Conservation Commission states that the areas in which the Park City Wind cable installation is proposed is “significant” in terms of the protection of wildlife habitat, fisheries, and land containing shellfish.

Per the minutes of a conservation commission meeting in January, “Commissioners discussed the cables to be installed and that there will be more and there will be more cables as more areas open up for leases. . . While the [Martha’s Vineyard Commission] decided that the project will overall have a positive impact, the [Edgartown conservation] commission’s job is to consider the impact to the resource, rather than the overall impact.”

Additionally, the conservation commission referred to possible debris movement on the seafloor. Commissioners say Park City Wind “did not accurately represent the scope” of the impacts from the debris. Per the commission’s denial, “the information submitted by the applicant is not sufficient to describe the site, the work [and] of the effect of the work” regarding Wetlands Protection Act regulations.

But in the complaint filed by Park City Wind LLC in Dukes County Superior Court last month, developers took issue with the fact that the commission’s denial partially relied on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Incidental Harassment Authorization (IHA), which allows for a percentage of unintentional injury or disturbance to marine life. Commissioners had expressed concern about what that would mean for wildlife in nearby waters, particularly the impacts to the greatly endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.

“The commission’s statement about the purported authorization to ‘take up to nearly 10 percent of the existing stock’ suggests the commission erroneously believed that Park City Wind was authorized to injure or even kill marine mammals,” the wind facility states in their suit.

The relevant IHA regulations “does not include activities with ‘the potential to injure a marine mammal or [stock] in the wild,” Park City argues; however, the project does have “the potential to disturb a marine mammal or marine mammal stock in the wild by causing disruption of behavioral patterns.”

In their filings, Park City includes April 2022 general determinations by the Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife that Park City’s proposed project won’t adversely affect “the resource area habitat of state-protected rare wildlife species,” and “will not result in a prohibited take of state-listed rare species.”

Park City claims that the rejection of their request to install the segments of the cables under Edgartown waters has the potential to halt the project.

“The wind turbines and most of the related offshore transmission cables will be located in federal waters or in towns other than Edgartown,” Park City Wind states. “Disallowance of even the small portion of the offshore cables passing beneath Edgartown waters prevents construction of the entire project.”