Colarusso wins select board race by 6 votes

Thirty-three year-old Christina Colarusso was elected to the Tisbury select board Tuesday night by just 6 votes, unseating incumbent Abbe Burt, who had been on the board for just a few months.

Colarusso garnered 314 out of the 678 ballots cast. Burt received 308.

Forty-nine votes went to candidate MacAleer Schilcher; the rest were write-ins or blanks.

At the special town election held in January to find someone to complete the term of former board member Larry Gomez, Burt prevailed, but only by nine votes.

Surrounded by friends and family Tuesday evening, Colarusso said she’s looking forward to beginning her work on the board.

Colarusso is the facilities manager at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport, and has served in the U.S. Merchant Marines. Coincidently, Tuesday marked the expiration date of her Merchant Marine credentials. “When one door closes, another opens,” she said upon her victory.

Her father, Al Colarusso told The Times that he’s not surprised by her daughter’s determination. “She definitely has the mind for it,” he said.

Voters also approved the sole ballot question, which is to fund the town’s share of a feasibility study for the renovation or reconstruction of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.