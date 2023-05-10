Sounds of summer

1 of 9

The Friends of M.V. Concert Series have announced the lineup for the summer of 2023 shows, including New Orleans funk legends and a pair of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

The summer concert series will run from June until the end of August at the Loft in Oak Bluffs, the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, and the M.V. Performing Arts Center at the high school. Tickets are on sale now for all shows at mvconcertseries.com. For a limited time, fans who buy tickets to three or more shows will receive 10 percent off their purchase.

Jorma Kaukonen will perform at the Old Whaling Church on June 10, and at The Loft on June 16. Kaukonen is recognized as one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and rock. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy recipient. Kaukonen also helped form the popular bands Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna.

Galactic, a New Orleans jam band with more than 10 albums, thousands of gigs, and tens of millions of streams, will perform at the Loft on July 11. Ben Ellman (saxophone, harmonica), Robert Mercurio (bass), Stanton Moore (drums, percussion), Jeffrey Raines (guitar), and Richard Vogal (keyboard) have kept the torch burning through five U.S. presidential regimes. They’ve lit up the stages of Coachella, Bonnaroo, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Islanders may know the vibrant and exciting Massachusetts jam fusion band Crooked Coast; they’ll be up onstage at the Loft on July 13. The group creates infectious songs that combine the best of punk, rock, reggae, hip-hop, and pop. Their unique sound is both nostalgic and new and unique. They’ll be playing at Boston Calling and Beach Road Weekend.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason, whose career spans half a century and encompasses producing, performing, and songwriting, will be at the Performing Arts Center on July 18. Mason is performing more than 100 shows a year to sold-out crowds, and fans and critics alike hail him as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world.

Emma Lovewell, a Martha’s Vineyard-raised, New York–based health and

a wellness expert and fitness professional with more than 10 years of experience, will speak about her organization, Live Learn Lovewell, at the Old Whaling Church on July 25. She is currently a senior instructor at Peloton, an Under Armour ambassador, and an advocate of accessible holistic living.

For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan–led band, the Wallflowers, has stood as one of rock’s most dynamic bands. That signature style has been present through the decades, baked into the grooves of smash hits like 1996’s “Bringing Down the Horse,” as well as more recent and exploratory fare like 2012’s “Glad All Over” and 2021’s “Exit Wounds.” The Wallflowers will be at the PAC on July 29 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of MVY Radio.

David Sedaris is performing at the PAC on August 1, with his sardonic wit and incisive social critiques. Sedaris has become one of America’s preeminent humor writers. Sedaris’ pieces appear regularly in the New Yorker, and have twice been included in “The Best American Essays.” There are over 10 million copies of his books in print, and they have been translated into 25 languages.

Last but not least, Livingston Taylor takes the stage at the Old Whaling Church on August 11. Taylor first picked up a guitar at age 13, and has had a long and storied career that includes performance, songwriting, and teaching. From Top 40 hits “Carolina Day,” “Get Out of Bed,” “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” (the last two recorded by his brother James), Livingston’s creative output continues unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres — folk, pop, gospel, jazz. You can also find Livingston performing with a full symphony orchestra.

“From rock legends to best-selling authors, we are building a vibrant art scene each summer on the Vineyard,” said Adam Epstein, creator of the M.V. Concert Series. “This will be another unforgettable season, and we look forward to celebrating with you.”

For more information on the lineup and to order tickets, visit mvconcertseries.com.