Settlement proposal on the table for turf lawsuit

Officials with Oak Bluffs and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School say that the attorneys with the school have presented a possible settlement over the turf field lawsuit.

Ewell Hopkins, chair of the Oak Bluffs Planning Board, and Robert Lionnette, chair of the MVRHS school committee, both confirmed that there is a settlement proposal on the table.

Neither would expand on the details of the settlement, instead saying they would wait until something is finalized before releasing details.

The MVRHS school committee filed a lawsuit against the planning board and the Town of Oak Bluffs, after the board rejected the school’s proposed synthetic turf field.

Settlement talks began earlier this month following a decision by the committee to uncap the amount of funds available for the lawsuit, just before town meeting season.

Voters at the three up-Island town meetings — Chilmark, West Tisbury and Aquinnah — voted to reject the school’s proposed budget in protest of the turf field. Voters have said that they are upset over the lack of oversight in the spending of funds on the lawsuit; while others have argued that the synthetic field poses a threat to the Island’s drinking water.

The MVRHS school committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, May 11 in executive session to discuss the field litigation; they will also likely consider how to move forward with a new school budget, with a looming deadline of July 1 to come up with a compromise with the three up-Island towns.

Last week, the committee passed a motion 5–4 stating that no money from the fiscal year 2024 budget will be used for the field litigation. And they read a statement that the school’s attorneys would seek out a settlement with Oak Bluffs.

Hopkins, chair of the O.B. planning board, says he’s been encouraged by the up-Island votes at town meetings, as well as by the voters of Tisbury, who petitioned the committee to stop spending money on the turf lawsuit.

He says that the school committee sued the town not over the science of a synthetic turf field and whether it poses a danger, but instead of whether the town should have a right to have a voice in the turf field discussion. The committee has argued that a Massachusetts general law referred to as the Dover Amendment gives them an exemption over local zoning, because the field is for educational purposes.

The planning board rejected a special permit for the field over concerns of PFAS getting into the Island’s aquifer.

“They have the legal right to sue us,” Hopkins told the Times. “But on the other other hand, they have an obligation to hear us, and I’m concerned they haven’t.”

The planning board is also meeting in executive session Thursday, May 11 to review the proposed settlement.