MVY Celebrates 40

MVY Radio is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week.

The station is introducing new programming and new giveaways, and they’ll be hosting a number of public events.

“In May 1983, WMVY signed on the air with live DJs and an eclectic music format, after existing as an automated station starting in 1981,” MVY executive director PJ Finn is quoted in a news release. “Since then, the station has been an integral part of the Vineyard community and the Cape and Islands’ musical landscape, as well as a connecting force for listeners from around the world to this special place.”

On Saturdays, the station will start airing 30-minute clips from its archives. Listeners will hear bits of old programming, past DJs, classic commercials, and archival sporting events. Also, D.J. Amy Vanneman will play 40 songs in chronological order, starting with a song released in 1983, followed by a song from 1984, 1985, going all the way to 2023.

The station is also planning special interviews, including with Bob Forrester, who, along with his wife Linda, brought WMVY to the airwaves in 1981 as an automated station, before launching the live format in 1983.

That station is also hosting a dance party on July 15 at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. MVY is also hosting its Summer Patio Concert Series in July and August, with free shows at the Winnetu on Tuesdays at 6pm.