Building for pride

Students with the MV Youth Pride came together on Saturday to begin building a float for the June 10 pride parade, the second annual parade.

Students helped paint rainbows, build paper-mache flowers, and make tie-dye tee shirts during a gathering at the West Tisbury School Saturday.

The MV Pride group is sponsored through Island Wide Youth Collaborative. It’s made up of students across the Island, including the Martha’s Vineyard Charter School.

Scott Mullin, with the Youth Collaborative and founder of Queer Hub MV, said that about 10 students were out Saturday helping with the float. “Everyone was having a great time,” Mullin said.

There will be at least two other student-sponsored floats at the second annual pride parade. The West Tisbury School and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School are also entering floats.

“Representation matters,” Mullin said when asked about the importance of students coming together for the parade and float building. “Getting kids involved and feeling confident and comfortable with themselves is important, especially in the world we live in. Getting kids together whatever journey they’re on is important.”

Mullin said he’s looking forward to the pride parade. Last year he said the turnout was fantastic, and he says there’s more excitement building for this year’s event.