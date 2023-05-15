MVRHS graduate is a U.S. Navy commander

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School graduate Alexander B. Baynes was recently promoted to U.S. Navy Commander in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

Baynes, an engineering duty officer qualified in submarines, is currently assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Naval Air Force in Yokosuka, Japan, which is responsible for coordinating “emergent and planned nuclear and non-nuclear maintenance and modernization” of forward deployed aircraft carriers, the release states.

He has been part of numerous assignments, including a military training mission in Saudi Arabia, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, and the Supervisor of ShipBuilding-Groton

Baynes is a 2000 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and a 2004 graduate of Cornell University.

He holds multiple graduate degrees, including a master of science degree in management science and engineering from Stanford University and a doctorate degree in applied physics from Naval Postgraduate School. He is the son of Leslie and Judy Baynes from Edgartown.