Climate Fair encourages climate action

To the Editor:

The 2023 Climate Action Fair held on May 7th at the Agricultural Hall was an outgrowth of the Island-wide collaboration that resulted in the “Island Climate Action Plan – The Vineyard Way”. This Plan outlines initiatives – both small and large – which we, as a community, can undertake to improve Island resilience in the face of climate change.

The overarching goal of the Fair was to inspire the Island community to take individual action, and to encourage all – individually and collectively – to make the Island as resilient as possible against the impacts of climate change. In keeping with this year’s theme, “Reduce, Reuse, Renew,” the Fair offered solar consultations, bike tune-ups, lessons on mending clothes, tips on waste reduction, advice on sustainable landscaping, and an electric vehicle showcase of more than 15 EVs. Attendees had the opportunity to meet their town Climate and Energy Committee members. The afternoon ended with an interfaith prayer for the Earth.

A huge thank you to all the participants, sponsors, donors, attendees, and the Agricultural Society, and a special thank you to the Fair event coordinator, Giulia Casalino. It was amazing and impressive to see, in one place, the countless number of Island organizations committed to addressing climate change, each in their own critical and creative way. The turnout, camaraderie, and positive energy that spread through the Agricultural Hall all afternoon gives hope to all that we can make a difference. Let’s keep the momentum going!

The Climate Action Plan and Fair were administered by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

Climate Action Fair Committee: Liz Durkee; Signe Benjamin; Giulia Casalino; Cheryl Doble; Beckie Finn; Meghan Gombos; Samantha Look, and Joan Malkin