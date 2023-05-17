Big thanks to the Barn

To the Editor:

The third graders at the Oak Bluffs School would like to give a huge THANK-YOU to the wonderful people at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro. After a long, grueling few months of preparing for and taking the MCAS tests for the first time in their academic careers, they were able to let loose and celebrate the end of testing by going bowling. Thank you for opening your doors an hour early to accommodate the whole grade level, providing us with ice water, and helping us get our shoes. This is what it looks like to take care of your community! Fun was had by all, and we are so grateful.

Maureen Farrissey, Tonya Katz, and Kelli Pecararo

Oak Bluffs School Grade 3 teachers