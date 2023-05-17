Fighter jets roar over Martha’s Vineyard

Islanders may have noticed a bit of a roar in the sky Wednesday morning when two F-15s quickly passed over Martha’s Vineyard airspace.

The two jets are part of the 104th Fighter Wing which operates out of Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, National Guard public affairs officer Don Veitch told The Times Wednesday.

He said the jets heard were nothing more than a typical training exercise. They’re part of the 21-aircraft 104th Fighter Wing which provides fighter protection for the entire northeast corridor.

“We routinely fly missions as part of the 104 Fighter Wing’s responsibility to keep their pilots trained and ready,” Veitch said. “Our pilots have to maintain their flight standards and they have to dock a certain amount of flight hours each month to maintain their rating.”

The flight plans are made to distribute the flights across the commonwealth over different times and different locations, Veitch said, which could be why some people assume it’s an irregular event. But “this is not an uncommon thing for a state that has a fighter wing in it. . . The [flight] path just happened to go over Martha’s Vineyard today.”