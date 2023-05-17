Real Estate Transactions: May 8 – 12, 2023

Edgartown

May 9, Leonard Feinstein and Valentina Feinstein sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 250 Week 36 to Alexander Palfrey and Samantha Spellman for $8,000.

May 9, Audrey J. Appleby sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 259 Week 19 and Week 25 to Paul Cucchiaro for $12,500.

May 12, Anthony P. Darin and Lisa M. Darin sold 22 Crafts Field Way to Jenny Davidson and Benjamin Davidson for $1,995,000.

Oak Bluffs

May 8, Vhonda Lee Ridley, trustee of Vhonda Lee Ridley Trust-2019, sold 66 Forest Ave. to Segap LLC for $1,200.000.

May 12, DC Studios LLC sold 114 Dukes County Ave. and 116 Dukes County Ave. to Island Grown Initiative LTD for $1,725,000.

West Tisbury

May 9, Mark G. Retik, trustee of Hillbrook Nominee Trust, sold 18 Hillbrook Lane and 28 Hillbrook Lane to Jaka M. Saarony and Gad M. Saarony for $6,900,000.