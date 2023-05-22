Pickup truck climbs telephone pole in Oak Bluffs. 

No one was seriously injured after the driver of a pickup truck ran into a support wire in Oak Bluffs early Sunday morning, and the truck was found dangling.

According to a press release, the Oak Bluffs Police Department responded to a report of an accident in the area of Circuit Avenue and Pocasset Avenue on Sunday around 1:50 am. Upon arrival, officers found an unoccupied black Dodge that seemed to have driven up a utility-pole support wire, and appeared suspended in the air.

A witness reported seeing a man walking away from the scene shortly after the accident occurred. The driver was later found in his Oak Bluffs residence.

Nobody was hurt in the accident, according to Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle.

The driver will be arraigned at Edgartown District Court for charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding.

Police have not yet released the identity of the driver to the public. Searle noted the department does not release defendants’ names before their court arraignments.