Seniors dancing the night away at prom

1 of 12

Saturday evening rain didn’t dampen the spirits of seniors during this year’s Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School prom.

Seniors gathered for photos at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury on Saturday, before moving over to the West Chop Club for the main event.

“It was a great night for the senior class,” high school teacher Brian Roesler told The Times. “We had almost 200 people who were there dancing the night away.”

The class of 2023 will be graduating on June 11 at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs.