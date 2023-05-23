Edgartown man arrested in connection to Falmouth bank robbery

Federal agents arrested an Edgartown man for his connection to an armed bank robbery in Falmouth in April.

Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois’ office issued a press release on Tuesday announcing the arrest of 40-year-old Petar Petyoshin in the April 8 robbery of the Rockland Trust bank.

Petyoshin allegedly robbed the bank on April 8 in a disguise and with a gun. He also threatened to use a bomb in the bank.

Edgartown police chief Bruce McNamee says that Petyoshin was arrested and taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police at the Edgartown Registry of Motor Vehicles, before he was brought to the Edgartown Police Station for processing. Edgartown and Oak Bluffs police assisted in Tuesday’s arrest.

Witnesses also reported seeing a raid of an Edgartown home on Tuesday. Officials say that the raid was performed after the arrest, and was related to a search warrant involved in the investigation.

Around 9 am, a number of unmarked vehicles and plainclothes officers surrounded the Chase Road residence. Times staff were told by residents of the house, one of them a young child, that they were ejected from the property by law enforcement. They say it was unclear what entity the officers were with at the time.

The DA charged Petyoshin with armed and masked robbery with a firearm, bomb threat, larceny over $1,200, carjacking and seven counts of kidnapping.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Massachusetts State Police, Falmouth Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Petyoshin is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court by Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino.

Various social media pictures and videos linked to Petyoshin indicate a familiarity with handguns, some posts appearing within days of the Rockland bank robbery in Falmouth.