SSA’s consultants meet Vineyard residents

Participants of a recent public input session hosted by the Steamship Authority called for — among several other requests — electrifying the ferry fleet and providing more vehicle reservations to year-round Islanders.

Consultants from Raftelis, the firm hired by the Steamship Authority (SSA) for the development of its strategic plan, carried out the forum at the Oak Bluffs library on Tuesday.

SSA spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times in a text message this is the first strategic plan the authority has done.

On Tuesday, participants were divided into several thematic groups to discuss and write down how the SSA might be able achieve desired strategic outcomes. There were chances for participants to work on different themes. These themes, dubbed “strategic outcomes,” included ensuring financial sustainability, providing safe and reliable service, investing in employees, engaging with communities, and enhancing, maintaining, and greening the SSA’s infrastructure and assets.

The comments and suggestions jotted down by participants in the library were not uniform, but there were some requests that came up more frequently than others. These included improving services and staff training, better engagement and implementation of community feedback (particularly year-round Vineyarders’ needs), more specificity in the vision statement, the necessity to implement greener technology, and a need to re-evaluate SSA funding and budgeting.

Participants also voiced their opinions about the SSA during the session, such as a need to electrify ferries. A comment that participants in the library applauded was a call for increased ferry access for Islanders.

“The number of reservations available to year-round Islanders needs to be expanded,” participant Kevin Loughlin said, suggesting “residents-only ferries,” or more services with the newly purchased ferries. “Several people … couldn’t get on or off the Island in a timely manner.”

On top of the strategic outcome statements, a vision for the SSA was also put forward: “The Steamship Authority is a respected and vital part of our communities, committed to the highest levels of safety and reliability and to the stewardship of the Cape, Islands, and our waterways.”

Raftelis executive vice president Julia Novak led the public session.

“This work was developed in a meeting we had with the Port Council and the [SSA board] on May 2,” Novak said, adding the goal of the public session was to gather people’s various perspectives, not to make a consensus.

Prior to the workshop, some people jabbed at the consultants and SSA over the process of gathering public input, such as difficulties getting through the online survey, the public session in Oak Bluffs being held at a time when most workers could not attend (another session was scheduled at the Tisbury Emergency Services Facility from 4:30 to 6 pm on Tuesday), and accessibility for people up-Island versus down-Island.

Two more public sessions with the consultants will be held after the ones on the Vineyard. These are on Wednesday, May 24, from 5 pm to 6:30 pm at the Steamship Authority Hyannis Terminal, and on Monday, June 12, from 2 to 4 pm on Nantucket, at an undecided location.

According to Novak, the collected information will go back to the board to be reviewed during an August meeting. Afterward, Raftelis will work with SSA staff on the strategic plan. The final version is expected to be adopted during a joint meeting of the board and council in December.

For those who cannot make it to the in-person meetings, the online survey will be available until Friday, June 30.