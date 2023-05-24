West Tisbury: Flower garden, shadbush trees, Library of Things, Tom Dresser, and movie group

It’s been another beautiful spring week. Lots of sunshine, then much-needed rain over the weekend. It’s been cool enough that the lilacs are still gorgeous. Remember last year when they bloomed and disappeared in a couple of days?

Our rhododendron hedge has begun its spring show. The earliest ones are Catawbiense ‘Album,’ a white-flowered variety, and R. yakushimanum ‘Ken Janek,’ possibly my favorite of all, with dark pink buds that open to lovely white flowers. They all tower above my head, and form a border along the whole south side of our property. There are other shrubs tucked in, but the rhododendrons provide the structure for my original garden plan. The spring bulbs I have written about and different wildflowers all grow at their feet. It’s the prettiest part of my garden. I will have perhaps another month to enjoy it.

I was out exploring in our woods this afternoon, and discovered lots of little shadbush trees. The tallest may be four feet high, and the smaller ones only a foot or so. What a thrill to find something you love growing all on its own, something you never planted, but there it is.

I have felt chagrined at the sight of all of the caterpillar tents in trees along the roadsides. I can’t remember ever seeing so many. My father used to make a torch out of kerosene-soaked rags that he would light and carry around the yard to burn out those tents. Looking back, it sounds kind of crazy and dangerous, but it was the sort of thing people did back then.

The Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club annual Plant Sale is this Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, at the Old Mill. Hours are 10 am to 2 pm.

What a surprise to open last week’s MV Times and see our library and our library director, Alexandra Pratt, featured on the front page. The article was about the “Library of Things.” All of the island libraries participate, and have actually coordinated the items so as not to duplicate resources. It’s a wonderful idea. Thank you, West Tisbury library.

Tom Dresser will be at the library on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm. He has a new book to talk about, “Martha’s Vineyard in the Roaring Twenties: Radicals and Rascals.”

On Tuesday, May 30, at 10:30 am, Helene Barr will lead a movie discussion group. The topic is food. Some suggested movies are “Big Night,” “Babette’s Feast,” “Julie and Julia,” and “Mostly Martha.” Also on the 30th, there will be outdoor relay games for kids ages 10 and up, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. For information, email lhearn@clamsnet.org. The library knitting group will meet at 5 pm. All are welcome.

Sad library news that Sunday hours are no more until the fall. Next week, the library will be closed on Monday, too, for Memorial Day.

If you are looking for something social to do on Memorial Day, there is a picnic at the Tisbury Waterworks from noon to 4 o’clock. There will be games and music, and everyone is welcome.

Hope we have good weather for the holiday weekend. Have fun, everyone.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.