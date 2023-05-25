Island officials caught off guard by no passing zones

Work has been underway to repaint pavement markings along portions of state roads around the Island, reflecting a change to the state’s traffic laws that limits the ability to pass other vehicles.

In order to reduce vehicle speeds and promote safety, Massachusetts Department of Transportation has implemented new restrictions to all state owned roads and highways with a speed limit under 45 MPH.

The new rule was issued and in effect statewide as of August 2021, however actual line repainting on Vineyard roads had not been updated to reflect those changes —that is until last week, when town officials around the Island were caught off guard by what seemed to be a sudden change to the state highway’s standard operating procedures.

New solid line pavement markings have replaced broken yellow lines, which had indicated safe and legal passing zones. Most noticeably, a busy stretch of road that connects Edgartown’s Beach Road to Oak Bluffs’ Seaview Ave.

Island officials say they weren’t notified of the changes until work was already underway. Further, they raise concerns over the impact the new restrictions could have on Vineyard transportation and traffic.

“There was no notification,” Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jon Searle told The Times this week.

Mass DOT “showed up for the line painting like they do every year. . . until all of a sudden, you’re seeing a bunch of double solid lines everywhere.”

Similarly, Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said his department was also not informed of the change until after the repainting. Both chiefs noted the potential for increased driver frustration if they’re unable to pass by a significantly slower car or moped ahead of them.

“It came as a surprise to us,” McNamee said, adding that it’d have been preferable if the town was consulted, and the community had the opportunity to offer input beforehand.

The chief shared his concerns with the Edgartown select board Monday afternoon.

He noted that Beach Road/Seaview has long been a safe passing zone, and now, with the new change, the entire stretch from the Dukes County jail to the Oak Bluffs Steamship Terminal is restricted to no passing.

“I do have a concern about increased driver frustration,” McNamee said. “The Island is no stranger to road rage incidents.”

This is especially true for a road like Beach Road, which is significantly less densely settled than other Vineyard roadways, has a 35 MPH speed limit, and mostly clear, open sight lines, McNamee said.

“I don’t want to see people passing unsafely,” he said. “But it seems as though you have plenty of running space to see oncoming traffic. . . you could do that safely [on Beach Road].”

With the new change, drivers will be forced to maintain the pace of the vehicle ahead, regardless of how slow they’re going. “You could be stuck behind a moped for some distance,” McNamee said, suggesting that violations of the no passing zone are likely inevitable.

“We’d hate to see drivers abusing or violating a law or regulation,” he said.

Police say although they will be enforcing the new regulations as they do other traffic rules, they’re not going to be specifically targeting no passing zone violators. But if law enforcement witnesses the violation, they’re obligated to act on it accordingly.

Edgartown Town Administrator James Hagerty said Mass DOT typically operates separately from the town departments when it comes to line striping.

“They usually give us a heads up,” he said.

This month, the state did inform the towns that they’d be painting lines, Hagerty said, but gave no indication that it would include a mandatory enforcement of a new regulation.

The double lines “were unexpected,” he said.

A number of Island officials reached out to Mass DOT for an explanation; in response, the state sent over a memo concerning the 2021 SOP — a brief, two page document outlining the changes to the state’s passing zone regulations on two-lane bidirectional roads.

“The use of passing zones on two-lane roads, when designed appropriately, may improve traffic operations by providing a safe area for free-flowing traffic to pass slow-moving vehicles that are typically found on rural highways, such as agricultural machinery or large trucks,” MassDOT’s memo to Island towns states. “However, improper use may reduce safety by encouraging speeds in excess of the speed limit and/or by introducing unanticipated driver maneuvers.”

Numerous attempts to reach Mass DOT and Highway Division representatives for comment were unsuccessful.