We mourn the loss of John Louis Zannini, a beloved individual whose vibrant spirit touched many lives. John passed away from sudden cardiac arrest on May 20, 2023, on Martha’s Vineyard, his cherished home. He was 64.

John was born in Lake Forest, Ill., the son of Frances Sheridan LaDuke Zannini and Dr. John Joseph Zannini. John’s love for the Southwest and New England showcased his adventurous spirit and appreciation for diverse environments, enriching his life and creative pursuits. As a talented designer and photographer, John immortalized the essence of his surroundings, capturing emotions through his lens.

Beyond creativity, John passionately collected vintage clothing and antiques, sharing their stories with enthusiasm. Music was another significant part of John’s life, resonating with all who knew him, and infusing joy into gatherings he hosted. Through his Island store, Salt MV, John organized memorable events, fostering community and leaving a lasting impact.

In his final days, John found solace in Martha’s Vineyard’s beauty. Let us celebrate his life and love for nature, fishing, skiing, and the outdoors.

John leaves three remarkable children, Zachary, Sophia, and Annabella; his sisters Nancy Zannini and Marie Claire Wall; his former wife, Eileen Sullivan; and his loving partner, Jenifer Strachan. John was predeceased by his parents, John Joseph and Frances LaDuke Zannini; and his sister, Susan Zannini Abell.

Though John’s absence creates an irreplaceable void, his spirit and memories endure. John’s warmth, laughter, and kindness touched many lives.

Rest in peace, dear John. You will forever reside in our hearts.