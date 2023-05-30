Marilyn Meyerhoff (née Shemer) of Palm Beach, Fla., passed away on May 26, 2023, at the age of 93.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Marilyn loved to travel. Acapulco, Mexico, held a special place in her heart. Known for her beauty and sophisticated sense of style, Marilyn loved to entertain. Eternally young, she delighted in making new acquaintances and experiencing new things.

A founding member of Baltimore Center Stage, Marilyn’s long commitment to philanthropy included Johns Hopkins Hospital, Sinai Hospital, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and the American Visionary Art Museum. On Martha’s Vineyard, where she summered, she supported the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society and the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse. She was also an enthusiastic supporter of Palm Beach Dramaworks and Children’s HealthWatch.

She is survived by her partner, Samuel Feldman; her children, Karen Sweet (Robert), Tom Meyerhoff (Cynthia), and Jack Meyerhoff (Jill); her grandchildren, Lance Meyerhoff (Andrea), Noah Sweet (Kaitlyn), Mackenzie Sweet, Cole Meyerhoff, and Chloe Meyerhoff; her step-grandchildren, Charles Sainty (Stella), Clementine Sainty, and Della Sainty; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Keating; her nieces, Jamie

Miller (Steven), and Erin Keating; her nephew, Jon Nathanson (Richard Feldman); Brooke Thomas (Herb), Graham Larson (Rhea), Brooks Miller (Blaire), Alex and Reese Miller, Finn and Faye Hopkins, and Alec Bove. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Bess and Ben Shemer; her sister, Shirley Nathanson; and her nephew, Jimmy Nathanson. Her marriage to Harry Meyerhoff ended in divorce. Marilyn was exceptionally well cared for by Querli Sales, Sandra Bendeck, Priscilla Freitas, and Lena Kholl. Her family will always be grateful for their kindness.

The family is planning a celebration of her life, to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her memory to Children’s HealthWatch, a research and policy group that advocates for child health, online at childrenshealthwatch.org.