Rise presents ‘Land of 1,000 Dances’

RISE Vineyard Performing Arts presents Land of 1000 Dances, their 16th annual recital with two different shows at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center on Sunday, June 4, at 10am. and again at 4 pm.

According to a press release from RISE, the year-end performance highlights the accomplishments of RISE students in the choreographic styles of jazz, tap, ballet, acrobatics, contemporary, and hip hop.

Land of 1000 Dances attempts to acknowledge 1,000 dance moves from the turn of the century to present day, the release says. Styles include iconic moments in time from the waltz, polka, and cha cha to the hustle, the twist, and gangnam style, making the program “a smorgasbord of fun for all ages.”

Performances are open to the public. Tickets are sold at the door on show day: $25 for adults and $20 for children 10 and under. For advance ticket purchase, call the RISE office at 508-693-2262, from 8:30 am to 12 pm.