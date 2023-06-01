The Katama strawberry heist

A Katama farm may have been hit by strawberry bandits.

Old Town Gardens owner Lynne Daniels reported to Edgartown police that there was a “possible theft of strawberries from her farm.”

Daniels alleged that someone entered her property and picked strawberries at some point between 2 pm on Saturday, May 27, and 2 pm on Sunday, May 28.

Daniels told police, which is detailed in a police report filed on Tuesday, that the gate to the strawberry patch was “breached by one of the posts being pulled out of the ground.” Daniels alleged that the perpetrator picked around six quarts of strawberries, which she estimated to be valued at about $300. Daniels is certain the strawberries were picked by people and “not harvested by any wildlife.”

Police are not taking further action. Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee said while he would love to find the perpetrator, at this time the department did not have enough clues to follow.

“We are mindful of the incident,” McNamee said.

The incident caught traction on social media, where commenters have bemoaned the alleged theft.

Daniels told police that she will try to “harden the access to the strawberry patch” and look into installing cameras to prevent future heists; but she maintains that her property is clearly marked with a “no trespassing” sign.

This isn’t the first time the Katama farmers have been victims of a theft, Daniels told The Times during a visit to the farm. Unknown thieves have taken all kinds of crops, from cabbage plants to tomatoes to flowers. She has notified the police every time, but knows it’s unlikely police can do much.

And it always seems to happen around the same time of year, between Memorial Day and early June. “It’s unconscionable … Every year there’s something,” Daniels said.

With the theft of the strawberries, Daniels estimates that the business lost around two weeks of sales.

But, she said, it’s not just about the money. It could take up to two years to be able to harvest the berries that were stolen. Farming isn’t an easy business, Daniels said.

“It’s a lot of time, and a lot of effort,” Daniels said.

She said the particular strawberries taken were plucked from the plants. The thief took berries in various maturity— white, pink, orange, and red – but left all the green ones. Those will take a few weeks before they’re harvestable.

Old Town Farms is one of the oldest farms represented at Island farmer markets, and has been run by Daniels’ family for almost half a century. Most of the labor on the property is by family members, and one employee.