Lagoon Pond drawbridge stuck open

The drawbridge over the entrance into the Lagoon in Vineyard Haven has been stuck in the open position, causing serious traffic congestion throughout Tisbury Friday afternoon.

The bridge is temporarily closed to vehicular traffic.

It’s unclear at this time how the bridge got stuck in the upright position; Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say that the cause of the incident is “currently under investigation.”

According to an officer on the scene who arrived at the scene around 3:30 pm, the drawbridge went up to let a boat through, and could not go down.

Local law enforcement urges drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for the time being.

“Standard temporary traffic control measures are in place including a local police detail to help direct traffic,” MassDOT says. “Drivers who are traveling near the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”

Hospital officials say that they do not expect the bridge breakdown to impact their operations. They say that emergency personnel can access the hospital with alternate routes.