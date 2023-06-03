Ferries diverted to Vineyard Haven due to weather

The Steamship Authority (SSA) has issued a travel advisory due to windy conditions. Trips to and from Oak Bluffs are likely to be diverted to Vineyard Haven all weekend.

SSA Spokesperson Sean Driscoll told The Times that all ferries traveling on the Oak Bluffs-Woods Hole route are being diverted to the Vineyard Haven Terminal Saturday. He said those diversions are expected to continue for the remainder of the weekend.

Wind gusts up to 40 MPH are anticipated.

Per the SSA advisory, “travelers wishing to visit Oak Bluffs are encouraged to use the Vineyard Transit Authority, which has a stop at our Vineyard Haven Terminal.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) has also issued a coastal flood warning for Dukes County, which will be in effect through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Inundation is expected on low lying roads and properties.

Officials recommend avoiding driving through any flooded roadways.

SSA updates can be found on their website.